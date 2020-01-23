Pelicans' Zion Williamson Calls 'MVP' Chants in NBA Debut 'Different'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson played less than half the game in his NBA debut Wednesday night, and he's already taking his city by storm. The 19-year-old stepped to the free-throw line late in the fourth quarter to chants of "MVP," and for a while there, it was hard to say the title was unwarranted.

Williamson roared to life in the final frame to finish the night with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes (it would have been more had Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry defied his team's medical staff).

But it was those MVP chants while scoring 17 straight points that elevated Williamson to a new level.

"I'm not going to lie," Williamson said after the game. "That was different. I don't think I've ever gotten to that magnitude. I was just trying to lock in."

The rookie could only try to hide a smirk on his face as he answered question after question about what it's like to heat up in his first NBA game. After going 4-of-4 from three-point range, Williamson gave credit to his rehab routine more so than anything else.

"When you're not able to move around, do athletic movements for a while, and the only thing you can do is shoot spot-up jumpers, I guess that was the result of that," Williamson said in the televised press conference.

His teammate Jrue Holiday had a much more reasonable response:

Williamson said the night was everything he dreamed it would be—although he never imagined he'd lose his first NBA game. No matter, there are plenty ahead. And according to Holiday, NBA fans need to get used to these types of performances.

"This is going to be normal," Holiday said. "The way he played is something he can do every day."