Evan Mobley, Paige Bueckers Highlight 2020 McDonald's All-American Rosters

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

USC commit Evan Mobley and UConn commit Paige Bueckers highlight the 24 boys and girls named to the 2020 McDonald's All-American rosters announced Wednesday.

Mobley, a 6'11" center out of Rancho Christian School (Temecula, California), is 247Sports' top-ranked recruit in the 2020 class. Bueckers, a 5'11" point guard from Hopkins High School in Minnesota, is ESPN's top-rated girl in the class.

Here is a full look at both rosters:

2020 McDonald's All-American Rosters

Boys

C Mark Williams (IMG Academy)

F Isaiah Todd (Word of God Academy)

F Brandon Boston Jr. (Sierra Canyon)

F Walker Kessler (Woodward Academy)

G Sharife Cooper (McEachern)

G Caleb Love (Christian Brothers College)

G Jaden Springer (IMG Academy)

G Daishen Nix (Trinity International)

C Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian)

G Jalen Green (Prolific Prep)

G Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy)

F Scottie Barnes (Montverde Academy)

F Greg Brown (Vandegrift)

F Day'Ron Sharpe (Montverde Academy)

F Terrence Clarke (Brewster Academy)

G Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy)

F Ziaire Williams (Sierra Canyon)

G Josh Christopher (Mayfair)

F Dawson Garcia (Prior Lake)

G RJ Davis (Archbishop Stepinac)

F Bryce Thompson (Washington)

G Jeremy Roach (Paul VI)

G Nimari Burnett (Prolific Prep)

G DJ Stewart (Whitney Young)

Girls

F Kylee Watson (Mainland)

F Olivia Cochran (Carver)

W Treasure Hunt (Hamilton Heights Christian)

G Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville)

G Te-Hina Paopao (La Jolla Country Day)

G Madison Hayes (East Hamilton)

W Madison Scott (Bishop McNamara)

G Maddie Scherr (Larry Ryle)

G Paige Bueckers (Hopkins)

P Kamilla Cardoso (Hamilton Heights Christian)

W Angel Reese (St. Frances Academy)

F Cameron Brink (Southridge)

G Hailey Van Lith (Cashmere)

PG Caitlin Clark (Dowling Catholic)

G Sydney Parrish (Hamilton Southeastern)

F Dalayah Daniels (Garfield)

P Hannah Gusters (MacArthur)

W Mir McLean (Roland Park County)

F Madeline Westbeld (Fairmont)

G Priscilla Williams (Branson)

Whereas the girls team has just one pair of teammates (Treasure Hunt and Kamilla Cardoso), the boys team makes the consolidation of power in high school hoops all the more apparent.

Montverde Academy boasts one of the strongest rosters in prep hoops history, spearheaded by combo guard Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State), forward Scottie Barnes (Florida State) and center Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina).

Cunningham is considered by some as the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft despite being the No. 2 player in the high school rankings. He'll get a chance to fully develop his game at Oklahoma State, where he should take the spotlight as a solo star.

IMG Academy is also represented by a pair of players in center Mark Williams (Duke) and guard Jaden Springer (Tennessee). Sierra Canyon, which has gotten national notoriety due to the presence of Bronny James and Zaire Wade, will see its two best players Ziaire Williams (undecided) and BJ Boston (Kentucky) represented.

North Carolina has the largest contingent of future teammates, with Sharpe, Caleb Love and Walker Kessler all committed to Roy Williams.

Oregon leads the way on the girls side with four players (Kylee Watson, Te-Hina Paopao, Angela Dugalic and Maddie Scherr).