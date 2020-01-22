Watch as Raiders Officially Introduce Team to Las Vegas in Hype Video

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders are, for the second time, no more.

The franchise announced its official transition to the Las Vegas Raiders with a Twitter video Wednesday afternoon:

The introduction involved Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Raiders owner Mark Davis addressing a crowd outside Allegiant Stadium, the team's new home:

Former and current Raiders helped to, literally, put the franchise's stake into Las Vegas:

The Raiders first relocated from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982. They stayed in L.A. through the 1994 campaign before returning to Oakland.

The Raiders played their final home game on Dec. 15. The Jacksonville Jaguars left a bitter taste at the RingCentral Coliseum by mounting a 20-16 comeback victory. Fans expressed their displeasure by booing and throwing trash onto the field.

The Raiders, who finished 7-9 this season, haven't made the playoffs since 2016.

Wednesday's announcement coincided with the Raiders' last Super Bowl title in 1983:

The Raiders will hope to return to glory in Las Vegas.