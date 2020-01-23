Rudy Gobert Outduels D'Angelo Russell as Jazz Cruise Past Slumping Warriors

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Quietly one of the most dominant teams in basketball, the Utah Jazz kept on winning Wednesday night, pulling off a 129-96 victory for a season sweep of the Golden State Warriors.

After starting the season 12-10, the Jazz (31-13) have now lost just twice since December 9—an 18-2 stretch—catapulting them into the top five of a Western Conference increasingly aware of their presence. Entering Wednesday, no NBA team was shooting better from the floor than Utah over the last 15 games (50.3 percent), and only the Dallas Mavericks (15.1) are averaging more threes made per 100 possessions than the Jazz's 14.5. It's no surprise that Utah leads the league in offensive rating (120.5) over that stretch as well, per NBA.com.

What makes this stretch of play by the Jazz even more impressive is that they've achieved this success with just two players ranking in the top 30 scorers in the league. Donovan Mitchell's 24.7 points per game is just the 14th-best in the NBA; Bojan Bogdanovic (21.1 points per game) is eight spots behind him.

The Jazz were four games behind the Lakers for first place in the West before defeating Golden State. That number is dwindling by the day.

Notable Performers

Rudy Gobert, C, Jazz: 22 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Jazz: 23 points, four rebounds, three assists

D'Angelo Russell, SG, Warriors: 26 points, three rebounds, three assists

Marquese Chriss, PF, Warriors: 11 points, eight rebounds

What's Next?

Utah returns home for a two-game stretch against the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks beginning on Saturday. Each team presents a unique challenge for the Jazz as they'll have to find a way to shut down superstar Luka Doncic before regrouping to face the three-headed monster of James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela.

The Warriors' two-game homestand comes to a close Friday against the Indiana Pacers. That sets up a nine-day, five-game East Coast road trip. With Golden State on the road for the trade deadline, fans might be getting their last glimpse at the likes of Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks in Warriors jerseys this weekend.