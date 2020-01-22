Saints GM Mickey Loomis: Drew Brees Can Play for New Orleans as Long as He Wants

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is not interested in seeing Drew Brees in a different uniform.

Loomis said the NFC South team wants him under center as long as the 41-year-old approaching free agency wants to continue playing, calling it "no different than it's been the last few years," per Mike Triplett of ESPN.

"It's easy to take him for granted, yet I don't take him for granted," Loomis continued.

It's not exactly a surprise the Saints would want Brees back.

He is a New Orleans institution who has been with the team since the 2006 campaign and led it to a Super Bowl title in the 2009 season. Brees, who started his career with the San Diego Chargers, has won two Offensive Player of the Year awards, made 12 of his 13 Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards seven times and passing touchdowns four times during his tenure with the Saints.

Loomis' comments on Wednesday come on the same day Brees appeared on ESPN's NFL Live and said he will spend time with his family and factor their input into any decision he makes about his playing future.

"I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason," he said. "Just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess."

The Saints fared well without the veteran when he was sidelined this season.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 and threw for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while keeping the team in the middle of playoff race when Brees was out with a thumb injury. Taysom Hill is also an option under center, but that would largely take the versatile playmaker's ability to impact the game on special teams and as a receiver away.

Bridgewater could attract attention from elsewhere this offseason as a potential option for quarterback-needy teams, meaning the Saints may have some decisions to make when it comes to the future of the position.