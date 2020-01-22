Magic Reportedly Granted Player Exception After Al-Farouq Aminu's Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA has reportedly granted a disabled player exception to the Orlando Magic as forward Al-Farouq Aminu recovers from meniscus surgery, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (via Josh Robbins of The Athletic).

Robbins noted the DPE is different from the medical hardship exception, meaning the Magic can sign a replacement player with Aminu sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports pointed out the Magic also applied for the DPE for Jonathan Isaac because of the big man's knee injury, but there's no news on the application for Isaac, which could mean he may not miss the rest of the season.

Aminu has not played since a Nov. 29 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He's averaged 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest in 18 games this season, his first with the Magic.

The swingman has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Magic as a secondary scorer who can hit from three-point range, battle for rebounds and challenge shots defensively with his wingspan.

The Magic signed the veteran to a three-year deal this past offseason, adding postseason experience to a team that was looking to contend.

Orlando has remained in the playoff picture without him and sits in the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference at 21-23. It will now have the chance to add some help before the stretch run given the NBA's ruling.