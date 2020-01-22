Eagles Rumors: Byron Jones, Chris Harris Jr. Expected to Be Free-Agent Targets

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Strengthening the secondary is apparently a priority for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported Tuesday the Eagles "will go hard after a cornerback in free agency" with Chris Harris Jr. and Byron Jones among the players on the team's radar.

The Eagles allowed 241.6 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL, and finished 16th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

The front office is likely approaching the offseason with the idea of upgrading from Ronald Darby, who's an unrestricted free agent. Darby has made 28 appearances in three years with the team; a hip injury limited him to 11 games in 2019.

Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey listed secondary help as one of Philadelphia's biggest needs heading into the 2020 season:

"The cornerback position provided subpar play for much of the year. Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox, Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills all finished the season with PFF grades below 60.0, and Darby had one of the worst coverage lines of any cornerback in the league with 17 yards allowed per reception and a 117.9 passer rating into his coverage."

Over the Cap projects the Eagles to have $43.6 million in available salary-cap space, which would allow them to sign a top cornerback if that was their biggest expenditure.

Jones and Harris would be two obvious targets. PFF's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo ranked them as the fourth- and fifth-best free agents, respectively. Jones finished with 46 combined tackles and six passes defended with the Dallas Cowboys this past year, while Harris posted 56 combined tackles, six passes defended and one interception for the Denver Broncos.

The Eagles could also look to the draft for a fresh face at cornerback, though they might end up targeting a wide receiver—their most glaring roster hole—in the first round. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Philadelphia to take Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. in his most recent mock draft.