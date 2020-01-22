Nike, Jordan Brand Reveal Photos of 2020 NBA All-Star Collection Releases

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is in Chicago, and the Windy City will be under the spotlight when it comes to the footwear on display throughout the weekend.

Nike and Jordan Brand revealed photos and colorways for their All-Star collection releases on Wednesday, and the Chicago Bulls' most famous player highlighted the city and his career.

"Joining a collaborative footwear and apparel capsule, the Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 collection puts the spotlight on Chicago through the theme of Unite, celebrating how basketball creates change that transcends the game," Nike's website reads.

The heel tabs on one pair of Jordans will feature all the colors of Chicago's transit system, while another will be branded Nike CHI instead of Nike Air. There will also be a shoe blending the North Carolina blue with the Chicago Bulls red, representing Michael Jordan's legendary collegiate and professional career.

Outside of His Airness, there will be a number of special colorways for signature Nike athletes.

The LeBron 17 "Monstars" highlights his upcoming movie Space Jam 2, the Kyrie 6 "Trophies" features a nod to the Bulls' colorway and the KD 12 "Don C" has the colors of Chicago's flag.