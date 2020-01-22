Nike, Jordan Brand Reveal Photos of 2020 NBA All-Star Collection Releases

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

FILE - In this June 27, 2011 file photo, the Nike Air Jordan logo is shown in front of the Niketown store in downtown Portland, Ore. The way Americans are chomping Big Macs, lacing up Air Jordans and gulping peppermint mochas at Starbucks in this abysmal economy, you’d think they’re taking advantage of big holiday discounts. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is in Chicago, and the Windy City will be under the spotlight when it comes to the footwear on display throughout the weekend.

Nike and Jordan Brand revealed photos and colorways for their All-Star collection releases on Wednesday, and the Chicago Bulls' most famous player highlighted the city and his career.

"Joining a collaborative footwear and apparel capsule, the Jordan Brand NBA All-Star 2020 collection puts the spotlight on Chicago through the theme of Unite, celebrating how basketball creates change that transcends the game," Nike's website reads.

The heel tabs on one pair of Jordans will feature all the colors of Chicago's transit system, while another will be branded Nike CHI instead of Nike Air. There will also be a shoe blending the North Carolina blue with the Chicago Bulls red, representing Michael Jordan's legendary collegiate and professional career.

Outside of His Airness, there will be a number of special colorways for signature Nike athletes.

The LeBron 17 "Monstars" highlights his upcoming movie Space Jam 2, the Kyrie 6 "Trophies" features a nod to the Bulls' colorway and the KD 12 "Don C" has the colors of Chicago's flag.

Related

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Before his NBA debut tonight, our writer breaks down if Zion will eventually take LeBron's place at league's marquee player ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    MVP, ROY, DPOY and more...Agree with our takes?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Trade-Deadline Needs for Every Team

    Teams must address these needs by Feb. 6

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Trade-Deadline Needs for Every Team

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Fitz Purchases Stake in Suns

    Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald buys minority stake in Phoenix Suns, second active NFL player with NBA ownership share

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fitz Purchases Stake in Suns

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report