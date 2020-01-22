Eric Bledsoe Trade Rumors: Bucks 'Would Definitely' Consider Dealing PG

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA, but they would reportedly be willing to deal guard Eric Bledsoe if offered an enticing return package.

"They would do that, definitely," an Eastern Conference executive told NBA insider Gery Woelfel.

Another league player personnel director said, "Sure. Publicly, they (the Bucks) say all the right things about him, but I know that's not the case."

           

