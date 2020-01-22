NBA, Louis Vuitton Agree to Contract for Collection Featuring Custom Trophy Case

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NBA and Louis Vuitton have come to terms on a multiyear partnership that will see the NBA incorporate multiple products from the iconic fashion company.

According to Joelle Diderich of WWD, a capsule collection of apparel and accessories designed by men's wear creative director Virgil Abloh is forthcoming.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network tweeted a photo of the Louis Vuitton carrying case that will house the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy:

Rovell also noted that the apparel collection is set for an October release.

The trophy, named after the NBA commissioner from 1975-84, is presented annually to the team that prevails in the NBA Finals. The Toronto Raptors are the current owners of the hardware after beating the Golden State Warriors in six games last season.

Some may argue that the NHL's Stanley Cup is the most famous trophy in sports, and much of that has to do with the ballyhoo surrounding its transport and the players' celebrations with it.

With the NBA commissioning Louis Vuitton to design a custom carrying case for its trophy, perhaps the Larry O'Brien Trophy is on track to be as revered as the Stanley Cup in the future.