Adama Traore Says He Would Return to Barcelona or Join Rivals Real Madrid

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has suggested he would rejoin Barcelona if the opportunity arose, although he'd also have no issue swapping El Clasico colours if Real Madrid came calling.

Catalan native Traore joined Barcelona's La Masia academy at the age of eight and eventually left for Aston Villa in 2015, joining Wolves three years later via Middlesbrough.

When asked about a potential return to Spain, he told El Larguero (h/t Football Espana): "A return to Barca? I don't bear any grudges. But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories."

Traore played a pivotal role in guiding Wolves to victory from two goals down away to Southampton on Saturday, assisting twice as Nuno Espirito Santo's side came back to win 3-2 at St. Mary's Stadium:

The 23-year-old also sparkled in Wolves' 3-2 comeback win over 10-man Manchester City in December when he scored one goal and assisted another.

Statman Dave hailed the speedster's contribution during the south-coast comeback and suggested the player has added a sense of composure that was previously considered to be lacking:

Despite his evolution at Molineux since he moved to Wolverhampton in August 2018, there may still be doubts as to whether he's ready to shine for La Liga's top clubs.

Traore has grown into a unique commodity since he left the Blaugrana, whom he represented four times in total. His staggering upper-body strength in combination with blistering pace makes him difficult to defend.

Barcelona have been without the services of their own winger, Ousmane Dembele, for the majority of this season with a recurring hamstring injury.

Commentator Andy West spoke highly of the France international's influence from the right flank as he approaches a return to fitness:

Real would also have to consider their current options on the right before they could make any move for Traore, who would be competing with the likes of Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale in Madrid.

The former Spain under-21 international might stand a better chance of earning his senior debut for La Roja if he were to return to La Liga.

Traore has enjoyed the best years of his senior career to date in England, and he hopes to have his greatest impact of the season so far when Wolves host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Thursday.