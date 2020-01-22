Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: Patriots 'Plan To' Sign QB to Contract Amid Rumors

Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success during his time under Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. In addition to being a six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP.

He is also a statistical marvel, ranking second all-time in passing yards (74,571), second in passing touchdowns (541) and fifth in career passer rating (97.0).

Brady didn't play like his usual self this season, though, which could be attributed to multiple factors. His age may be starting to catch up with him, but it may have also been a case of not being given enough weapons to utilize.

Aside from slot receiver Julian Edelman and running back James White, Brady didn't have much in the way of reliable targets, especially following the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Overall, Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but he wasn't named to the Pro Bowl for the first time since he missed all but one game due to injury in 2008.

Brady is just two years removed from being named NFL MVP, however, and even after being eliminated early in his year's playoffs, he has won two of the past three, and three of the past five Super Bowls.

There is a lot for Brady to consider with regard to what decision he makes this offseason, but retirement doesn't appear to be in his plans, as he called it "pretty unlikely."

Signing elsewhere and not playing up to the lofty standards placed upon him could damage Brady's legacy a bit, but so could a poor performance in New England, which is possible if the Pats don't add more skill-position players on offense.

The Patriots have an elite defense that helped them go 12-4 and win the AFC East, though, and if not for a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, New England would have had a first-round bye in the playoffs and things may have gone differently.

Kraft and Co. figure to do everything they can to sign Brady due to the lack of a contingency plan in place, but if they are unable to keep him, they can explore a fairly robust quarterback group in free agency that may also include Dak Prescott (if he isn't re-signed or franchised), Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli Manning, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.