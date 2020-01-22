Pro Bowl 2020: AFC and NFC Starters, Full Rosters and Predictions

Doug Benc/Associated Press

There's only one opportunity for fans to watch an NFL game this week: the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

It may not have as much at stake as a playoff matchup, but the Pro Bowl is still a great way to watch some of the NFL's top stars in action one last time before the offseason.

This year's Pro Bowl is filled with talented players, although those who were selected from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs won't be involved ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

Terrell Davis and Bruce Smith will serve as legends captains for the AFC team, which will be led by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. The NFC will have legends captains Michael Vick and Darrell Green and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll leading the way.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Pro Bowl matchup.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN and ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Pro Bowl Rosters (Subject to Change)

Note: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not be playing in the Pro Bowl as they prepare for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

* indicates starter

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Running Backs: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replacement); DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (injured); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Defense

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replacement); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots (injured); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury); Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (injury); Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (replacement)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons (injury); Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury); Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (replacement); Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Tight ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Tackles: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers (injury); Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles (injury); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replacement)

Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (injury); Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears (injury); Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks (injury); Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (retired); Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (injured); Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replacement); Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Safeties: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Bowl Predictions

Lamar Jackson does something exciting once again

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl doesn't feature much running on offense, as both teams typically air it out, but that isn't going to stop Lamar Jackson from finding some way to electrify.

The likely NFL MVP winner this season, Jackson impressed all year as he led a dynamic Ravens rushing attack. And although he totaled 1,206 yards on the ground, he also passed for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns.

That's why the 23-year-old will still make a big play at some point during his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Jackson is going to have some talented players around him in the AFC starting lineup, such as Browns running back Nick Chubb and Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. So, expect the quarterback to get them the ball in impressive fashion and find a way to get into the end zone.

Stephon Gilmore comes up with a big play

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Patriots' defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season, and Stephon Gilmore played a big role in that.

The veteran cornerback had a career-high six interceptions and scored the first two touchdowns of his eight-year NFL career. He also had 53 tackles and 20 pass deflections, which tied a career high, in his impressive third season with New England.

Gilmore is going to draw a tough assignment early in the game—perhaps Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas—but that won't stop him from making an impact, just as he has all season.

There are no blitzes in the Pro Bowl, so the 29-year-old should have plenty of help in coverage. That will lead to him forcing a turnover at some point and making a big play for the AFC.

AFC continues its Pro Bowl winning streak

After switching to a draft-style format from 2013-15, the Pro Bowl returned to an AFC vs. NFC matchup in 2016. And since then, the AFC has dominated.

The AFC has won each of the last three Pro Bowls since the return to this format, which has given it a 24-22 lead in the all-time series. Last year, the AFC had its most convincing victories as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jets safety Jamal Adams earned MVP honors in a 26-7 win.

It's always difficult to predict the Pro Bowl, as both teams have talented players and the stakes aren't as high as other NFL games. But the pick here is for the AFC to continue its recent dominance.

The NFC has more starters missing the game, due to either injury or Super Bowl preparation, and the AFC will take an early lead, with stars such as Jackson and Chubb leading the way. The AFC's defense will then make some plays to help it earn the victory.