Report: Mavericks' Dwight Powell Out for Season Because of Torn Achilles Injury

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell is "expected to have suffered" a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of his team's Tuesday home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Powell suffered the injury with three minutes left in the first as he attempted to drive to the basket. He pushed off his right leg and immediately fell to the ground in a non-contact play.

The 28-year-old entered Tuesday averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 27-15 Mavs.

The news is devastating for a Mavs team on pace to make the playoffs for the first time in four years, thanks largely to the efforts of MVP candidate Luka Doncic. But the pieces around the team's star have performed well in their roles, including Powell.

The 28-year-old center helped provide some stability down low for the Mavs when Kristaps Porzingis suffered knee soreness and was forced off the court for 10 games. In a cruel twist of fate, Porzingis returned Tuesday, only to see Powell suffer an injury that will force him to miss an extended period of time.

Boban Marjanovic replaced Powell in the lineup after the injury, but the Mavs went small to start the second half as guard JJ Barea moved into the ex-Stanford star's place. That put Porzingis at the 5 with Dorian Finney-Smith acting as a small-ball 4.

The Mavs have options to fill Powell's role.

A bigger lineup would feature Porzingis at power forward with the 7'4" Marjanovic down low. A smaller one would have the 6'7" Finney-Smith at power forward.

The 6'10" Maxi Kleber, who was the first frontcourt player off the bench Tuesday, can also play the 4 and bump Porzingis to center. Kleber can stretch the floor and shoots 39.4 percent from three-point range.

As for Tuesday, the Mavs fought to the end but fell just short to the Clips, 110-107.