Ex-Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Expected to Be Jaguars New OC

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jay Gruden won't have to wait too long to get back to coaching on an NFL sideline.

The recently fired Washington head coach is expected to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as the offensive coordinator on Doug Marrone's staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, a "deal isn't done," but it is "close."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

