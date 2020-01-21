Ex-Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Expected to Be Jaguars New OC

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 22, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jay Gruden won't have to wait too long to get back to coaching on an NFL sideline.

The recently fired Washington head coach is expected to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as the offensive coordinator on Doug Marrone's staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, a "deal isn't done," but it is "close."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

