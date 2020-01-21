Tiger Woods Says He Doesn't Need Much 'Dusting Off' Ahead of 2020 PGA Tour Debut

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

When you are arguably the best golfer in history who finished the 2019 schedule on an absolute tear, you apparently don't need much "dusting off" heading into a new year.

"I feel like I ended the year on a good note, and I felt like my game really didn't need a whole lot of dusting off,"' Tiger Woods said Tuesday as he prepared to take part in the Farmers Insurance Open, per Bob Harig of ESPN.

"I didn't touch a club until my birthday [Dec. 30]," he continued. "That was the only day I touched a club since the Presidents Cup [ended Dec. 15]. Just wanted to get away from it. I was a little bit fried physically, mentally, emotionally and just wanted to have it all end."

Woods certainly earned some time off.

He finished his 2019 season with a victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan, a fourth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge and a 3-0 record as he helped captain the United States to a win at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

Woods could build on that success at Torrey Pines, where his eight career victories indicate he is quite comfortable. One of those victories was the 2008 U.S. Open.

While his career has largely been defined by his success at the majors and ramping up toward playing his best in those tournaments, Harig noted there is another incentive this year. The top four Americans as of June 22 will be invited to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and Woods is currently the fourth-ranked player from the United States.

Woods acknowledged the Americans "are going to have to play well," and he apparently doesn't need much warming up heading into his first tournament of the 2020 PGA Tour calendar.