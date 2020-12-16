4-Star DE Prospect Tunmise Adeleye Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, Florida

Photo Credit: Brian Perroni, 247Sports

Tunmise Adeleye is officially an Aggie.

Adeleye announced his decision to sign a letter of intent with Texas A&M on National Signing Day Wednesday.

The defensive end, who checks in at 6'3" and 245 pounds, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 37 overall player, No. 6 strong-side defensive end and No. 6 player from the state of Texas in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He initially announced his decision to join Ohio State in April but decommitted in August. He later narrowed his decision to Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M.

There was no clearer indication of his talent than the list of teams interested in him throughout his recruiting cycle. His initial final six came in December 2019, and the list included some of the nation's most notable powerhouses in Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas A&M.

It is no wonder so many typical championship contenders were interested in the defensive end.

He possesses enough power to steamroll his way through offensive linemen and either pressure the quarterback or stuff running plays. His tackling ability stands out, especially from the defensive end spot, and he can help open rushing lanes for his teammates with the additional attention he draws.

Adeleye finished the 2018 season with 56 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks and followed up with 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in 2019.

His 247Sports profile noted he could eventually play multiple spots along the defensive line during his collegiate career because of his strength at the point of attack in addition to pursuit.

He will have the opportunity to further develop that versatility while working with a program that has put numerous defensive linemen into the NFL in recent years, including Myles Garrett, Justin Madubuike and Kingsley Keke.