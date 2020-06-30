5-Star CB Tony Grimes Commits to UNC over Ohio State, Georgia, More

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Cornerback Tony Grimes, who is ranked seventh in 247Sports' composite rankings for the class of 2021, has chosen to attend North Carolina.



Grimes announced his decision on Tuesday, picking the Tar Heels over Georgia and Ohio State:

Grimes plays for Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The 6'0", 180-pound corner is the top-rated defensive back on the list and only one of three cornerbacks to receive 5-star ratings.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports provided a scouting report on Grimes and compared him to Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller:

"Wide shoulders and good length. Frame of safety with cornerback skills. Instinctual player with high skill level. Physical and smooth. Tracks ball well and has great timing. Opens hips and runs with ease. Long strider who can cover on long crossing routes and deep throws.

"Strong upper body helps re-route receivers with jams. Comfortable in backpedal and explodes forward out of it. Good tackler and asset in run defense. High IQ on and off field. Leadership qualities. Must get stronger in lower body. Ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus. First-round NFL draft pick potential."

ESPN also thinks highly of Grimes, with the outlet ranking him sixth on its class of 2021 list.

Grimes garnered much interest, including offers from LSU, Clemson and Alabama.

North Carolina eventually won the race for Grimes, and the corner should have an opportunity for immediate playing time as a freshman.

Players like Grimes can boost a program to new heights. Passing games are harder to stop every year, to the point where LSU steamrolled its competition last year behind a mind-boggling 60 touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Burrow.

It's imperative that programs amass as much defensive back talent as possible to at least slow down scoring, and that's where Grimes comes in.

Schools need defensive backs like Grimes to help stop schools who seem to produce NFL-caliber quarterbacks and wide receivers en masse.

On that note, Grimes has the potential to be a shutdown corner.