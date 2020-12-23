    5-Star RB Camar Wheaton Commits to Alabama over Oklahoma, Baylor, More

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    The Alabama flag waves over the crowd at Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    Arguably the most dynamic prep running back in the country is headed to play for Nick Saban.

    Camar Wheaton announced his intention to attend Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State. Wheaton is considered the No. 26 overall prospect and the second-ranked running back in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    Listed at 5'11" and 190 pounds, Wheaton has starred at Lakeview Centennial with his track star-level speed bursts. He also has the type of hands and open-field ability to develop into a dynamic, three-down back at the next level.

    Wheaton's commitment gives the Tide 25 players in their 2021 class. 247Sports ranks Alabama's class No. 1 in the nation overall.

    It's possible Wheaton winds up finding himself getting playing time as a true freshman, particularly if he adds a little bulk in the coming months.

    247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks projects Wheaton as a future NFL pick who compares to Ronald Jones II and could find himself taken with a second- or third-round pick in the near future.

