Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith Involved in Apparent Fight at Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks' Tuesday morning skate at the United Center took an ugly turn, according to several reports.

Jimmy Greenfield of the Chicago Tribune and The Athletic's Mark Lazerus relayed that Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith got into a physical altercation on the ice that required teammates to step in:

Toews and head coach Jeremy Colliton downplayed the incident afterward:

The 24-20-6 Blackhawks don't have any reason to be upset right now, having won five straight games entering their matchup against the visiting 27-16-15 Florida Panthers Tuesday night.

Keith and Toews have both played their entire NHL careers in Chicago with Keith debuting in 2005 and Toews in '07. They've won three Stanley Cups together, most recently in 2014-15.

This season, Toews' 44 points are second only to winger Patrick Kane's 62. Toews has notched 14 goals and 30 assists, while Keith has one goal and 12 assists alongside 1.7 defensive point shares.

The Blackhawks and Panthers are scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. ET start from the United Center.