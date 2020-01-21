Bills' Andre Roberts to Replace Chiefs' Mecole Hardman on 2020 Pro Bowl Roster

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs return man and receiver Mecole Hardman was made unavailable for the Pro Bowl when the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday morning that return specialist Andre Roberts will replace Hardman.

Roberts was chosen in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. The 32-year-old spent four seasons in Arizona as a wide receiver before stints with the Washington Redskins (2014-15), Detroit Lions (2016), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and New York Jets (2018). This season was Roberts' first in Buffalo, and he appeared in 13 regular-season games.

The Bills' season ended with a 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Bills will now be represented by three players at the Pro Bowl. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was selected as starter, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was chosen to replace New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

These will be all three Bills' first Pro Bowl appearances.

The Chiefs had six Pro Bowl selections for the second straight year: Hardman, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end Frank Clark and interior defensive lineman Chris Jones.

They have been replaced by Roberts, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen and Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, respectively.

Kansas City is set to meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The Niners had four Pro Bowl nods—defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle and cornerback Richard Sherman. They have been replaced by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper and Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.