Video: LaVar Ball Reveals Plans for Big Baller Brand Kicks, Cartoon and Rims

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images

LaVar Ball stopped by the "TMZ Roundtable" and revealed several upcoming Big Baller Brand projects.

Wearing a Big Baller Brand tee, Ball disclosed that the brand has a cartoon, footwear and custom car rims in the works.

"The goal for Big Baller Brand for 2020, 2020 is the new vision for the Big Baller Brand," Ball said. "We just gonna grow. We gonna grow a little bit at a time, man. ... In April, I got water coming out. Big Baller Brand water. It'll be in 2,500 stores. Two months after that, I got rims and tires coming out."

The father of Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo continued: "I got a lot of entities that's going on, and I'm talking with some guys—this'll be another thing that might knock ya in the head: might have a cartoon coming out. Woo boy, that cartoon gonna be amazing."

The cartoon is called Mission Impossiball.

Big Baller Brand had a rocky 2019.

Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles Lakers' 2017 second overall pick and point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, filed a lawsuit against the brand's former co-founder and manager, Alan Foster, in April.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported at the time the suit was for more than $2 million in damages because Foster allegedly "conspired to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia."

The eldest Ball brother appeared to distance himself from Big Baller Brand when he covered up a "BBB" tattoo with dice on his arm. He then explained his mindset toward Foster and BBB during a May episode of LeBron James' HBO series The Shop (h/t Business Insider):

"(Foster) was like my second dad. He was way more than that, though. Like, I bought my mom and dad a house—he had a room in there. ... When we looked at the transactions, that s--t didn't start happening until my mom got sick. Because she took care of all the money s--t. So, that's what really hurt me. Like, that s--t hurt me. I don't even know what I'd do if I'd seen him. ... When that happened, everything just went off."

Ball admitted to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in September that he should have handled a shoe endorsement deal differently when entering the league. He did not take any meetings with established sneaker brands, instead developing his own Big Baller Brand shoe. Ball advised his youngest brother, LaMelo, to "take every meeting and whoever wants you the most, go with them" (h/t USA Today's Rookie Wire).

LaMelo is playing professionally for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's NBL. He's considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. ESPN Australia's Corey Williams reported last month that the 18-year-old has been offered a $100 million endorsement deal from an anonymous sneaker company.