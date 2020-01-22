Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League will face arguably its sternest test yet away to a capable Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Molineux on Thursday.

Wolves have the experience, talent and tactical flexibility to end the Reds' unbeaten run this season. The Anfield side have been breaking records for a reason, though, and this is a team at peak form in every area.

A rock-solid Liverpool defence led by Virgil van Dijk may struggle to keep Raul Jimenez quiet. Meanwhile, a resourceful Wolves midfield underpinned by Joao Moutinho needs to protect a back three tasked with denying Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah space.

Date: Thursday, January 23

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1/NBCSN

Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports Gold

Odds

Wolves: +475 (bet $100 to win $475)

Liverpool: -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Draw: +275

Odds per Caesars.

Liverpool eased through the gears to overcome bitter rivals Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday and pad a commanding lead at the top, which now stands at 13 points after Manchester City's win over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

The league leaders produced some exceptional football in forward areas, with Firmino, Mane and Salah combining with typical symmetry.

It was Salah who completed the scoring in stoppage time, and the prolific Egypt international is hitting his best form at the right time of the season:

Cutting off the supply to Salah and Co. will be key. It will demand Wolves blunting the influence of assist-making full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fortunately for Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, he has plenty of talent in wide areas at his disposal. Adama Traore will be the biggest threat if Moutinho can release the winger's pace behind the Liverpool press:

Wolves will also count on their quality at wing-back, where Matt Doherty and Jonny Otto can help reduce Liverpool's threat on the flanks.

It would also be a boost for Nuno if versatile forward Diogo Jota is fit enough to start. The 23-year-old could "return after a dead leg," according to BBC Sport.

Wolves have the firepower to shock Liverpool early, while their ability to absorb pressure could preserve a narrow lead late on.