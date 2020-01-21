PSG's Kylian Mbappe Praises Liverpool 'Machine,' Talks Real Madrid Transfer

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has hailed Liverpool's relentless ability to win matches and said he is committed to his club amid talk of a transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe spoke to BBC Sport about the European champions at the launch of new charity, Inspired by KM:

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine; they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again.'

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy, but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."

The Reds are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their rivals.

Their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday continued an astonishing run of domestic form:

Liverpool's return to Europe's elite would make them an attractive proposition to star players such as Mbappe, but manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters in November there was "absolutely no chance" of the club being able to afford him.

Mbappe moved to PSG from Monaco in 2017, with the Parisian club splashing out £165.7 million to secure his signature on a permanent basis after he initially joined on loan.

Per The Athletic's David Ornstein (h/t Goal's Jack Sear), it seems the Reds aren't going to pursue ready-made stars:

One club that might have both the resources and the interest in pulling off such a move is Real Madrid, with whom he has frequently been linked.

The 21-year-old said he knows better than to talk about his future amid such speculation, though:

"We are in January—it's the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it, and it's not good for PSG.

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100 per cent with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future]."

Mbappe said PSG have "helped" him and made him a "superstar."

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG," he added. "After that, at the end of the season, we will see."

The France international only turned 21 on December 20, but he is already on his way to becoming one of the most prolific goalscorers in European football.

He's unmatched in Ligue 1:

Not many players could force their way into Liverpool's front three at the moment, but Mbappe—who can play on the left, right or through the middle—is among those few.

He'd be an outstanding addition at Real Madrid, too.

Last season, Los Blancos scored 63 goals in La Liga compared with Barcelona's 90. In this campaign they've netted 12 fewer goals after 20 games, but with Mbappe in their ranks Real would be back on level terms with the Catalan giants' attack.