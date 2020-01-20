Jameer Nelson Tweets About Delonte West After Alleged Videos of Him Surface

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2020

Former NBA player Jameer Nelson tweeted Monday about his former St. Joseph's teammate Delonte West, who allegedly appeared in videos posted to social media, one showing a man assaulted in the street and another showing a man questioned after an altercation.

West's former coach at Saint Joseph's, Phil Martelli, also offered words of support:

West, 36, spent eight seasons in the NBA, last playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011-12 season. In 2015, he told Rick Maese of the Washington Post that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.

He ran into troubles off the court and was pulled over in 2009 for an improper lane change and then arrested after he revealed to officers he had a loaded gun. A subsequent search revealed three loaded guns.

He attempted to make an NBA comeback in 2013, though he was unable to crack the league again. In 2016, TMZ Sports reported that West left a treatment facility while hallucinating and began walking down the streets of Houston after he was reportedly administered the wrong medication.

