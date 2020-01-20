Nolan Arenado Won't Be Traded Amid Rumors; Rockies Star Calls out 'Disrespect'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

So much for the notion the Colorado Rockies will trade third baseman Nolan Arenado prior to the 2020 season.

"With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that," Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected—with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman."

The latest developments

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don’t want to be a part of. You can quote that," Arenado told MLB.com's Thomas Harding in response to Bridich's comments. "You ask what I thought of Jeff's quotes and I say I don't care what people say around there. There is a lot of disrespect."

He declined to discuss the "disrespect" in detail, though.

"No," Arenado said, per Harding. "I won't get into the details"

While Saunders cited sources who said the Rockies could look to trade Arenado in the second half of the season if they struggle out of the gate, moving him has its challenges. He has a no-trade clause and signed an eight-year, $260 million contract last February with an opt-out following the 2021 campaign.

That is a significant contract for any team to commit to, and Saunders noted Colorado's asking price for the third baseman "was very high."

There's a reason it was so high.

Arenado is only 28 years old and one of the best two-way players in the league. He slashed .315/.379/.583 with 41 home runs and 118 RBI in 2019 and is a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glover and four-time Silver Slugger.

Arenado is also notably durable and has appeared in 155 or more games in each of the last five years.

Fortunately for Rockies fans hoping he anchors a competitive club in 2020, it appears he isn't going anywhere.