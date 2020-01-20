Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron as Only Players with Triple-Double vs. Every Team

Cato Cataldo/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook did something Monday that he was never able to do earlier in his career: notch a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Houston Rockets point guard, who played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder, notched a triple-double against his old team during Monday's 112-107 loss. He finished with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, clinching his 146th triple-double in the process.

Westbrook joined some exclusive company, becoming just the second player in NBA history to notch a triple-double against every team in the league.

LeBron James became the first to do so in November when he dropped a triple-double on the Thunder as well.

Westbrook dazzled along the way, using his explosive athleticism to burst past OKC defenders and either finish at the rim or facilitate to others when the opposition collapsed on him:

It was the UCLA product's eighth triple-double of the season and second one in the last three games.

He will look to add to the list Wednesday when the Rockets take on the Denver Nuggets.