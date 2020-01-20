Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumpo Says There's No 'Team in This League We Cannot Beat'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have every reason to be confident with the league's best record (38-6) and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, and the reigning MVP feels similarly.

"I don't think there's a team in this league we cannot beat," Antetokounmpo said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic.

The Bucks would likely be widely accepted as title favorites if they had won a championship in recent years. Teams often have to prove themselves on the sport's biggest stage before they get anointed as favorites, and Milwaukee has not won a championship since the 1970-71 season. Its last NBA Finals appearance was in 1973-74.

However, Antetokounmpo's proclamation looks correct at this stage.

The Bucks lost to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in last season's Eastern Conference Finals, but they have steamrolled their way through the competition this season. They also have wins over the top Western Conference teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Antetokounmpo is putting up MVP numbers again at 30.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez have provided secondary scoring.

There are enough shooters on the roster to take advantage when opposing defenses collapse on Antetokounmpo, and the team is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.

If their leader is to be believed, nobody is standing in the Bucks' way this season.