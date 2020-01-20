Conor McGregor's Coach: UFC Star 'Definitely' Going to Fight Before Summer

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Anyone who felt shortchanged by Conor McGregor's 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday will get the chance to see "The Notorious" in action again before the summer.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh confirmed on Monday the 31-year-old is "definitely gonna be competing before the summer," during an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi).

