Conor McGregor's Coach: UFC Star 'Definitely' Going to Fight Before Summer

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor of Ireland speaks to the media following the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Anyone who felt shortchanged by Conor McGregor's 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday will get the chance to see "The Notorious" in action again before the summer.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh confirmed on Monday the 31-year-old is "definitely gonna be competing before the summer," during an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi).

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dana White: McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White: McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Adesanya Digs Conor's Shoulder Strikes

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Adesanya Digs Conor's Shoulder Strikes

    Sam Bruce
    via ESPN.com

    Conor McGregor Is Back in Our Lives...for Now

    'Etch my name in history one more time'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Conor McGregor Is Back in Our Lives...for Now

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 246

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 246

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report