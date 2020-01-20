Inter Milan 'Confident' After Christian Eriksen Bid, Says Piero Ausilio

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Inter Milan have submitted an official bid to Tottenham Hotspur to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed.

Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Will Magee of Goal) that Inter are confident in their pursuit of the Denmark international despite there being a number of other interested parties:

"We just made an official bid to Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we're waiting. Many clubs are interested but we are confident trying to get a top player like Eriksen. As a top player, he has attracted the attention of the most important clubs in Europe. His contract is expiring in June, we are trying our best.

"But, I repeat, it is very difficult because we are talking about a great footballer and in these situations it is normal for many clubs to consider him. We will do everything possible."

The 27-year-old will be out of contract with Spurs at the end of the season.

He has been unsettled in north London since last summer under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho:

According to Magee, Inter made an opening offer £8.5 million for the former Ajax star, but after Spurs demanded double that price, their latest bid is £11 million plus bonuses.

Tottenham are not in a strong negotiating position, given that Eriksen will be able to leave for free in the summer.

Antonio Conte's Inter side have been going blow-for-blow with eight-time defending champions Juventus in this season's Serie A title race and have a good chance of winning a first Scudetto since 2010.

However, back-to-back draws against Atalanta and Lecce have seen them drop four points behind the Old Lady, and Lazio are threatening to leapfrog them after 11 consecutive wins.

Inter need reinforcements this month in order to maintain their title chase, and Eriksen's combination of creativity and experience would make him an ideal addition.