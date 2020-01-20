Jrue Holiday's 36 Points Lead Pelicans to 126-116 Win over Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA-best eight-game winning streak by topping them 126-116 at FedEx Forum Monday night.

The Pels previously ended the Utah Jazz's 10-game winning streak on Thursday, Jan. 16, behind a career-high 49 points from Brandon Ingram.

Monday's win was led by veteran point guard Jrue Holiday, returning from a seven-game absence caused by a left elbow triceps strain. New Orleans led by as many as 25 and mostly maintained a double-digit lead until Memphis crept back in during garbage time. The Grizzlies cut the deficit to 121-116 with 1:28 remaining in regulation, but it was too late.

Prior to this season starting, this matchup was billed as the first clash between a pair of rookies—the Pelicans' top overall pick Zion Williamson and Memphis' second overall selection Morant. However, Williamson won't make his regular-season debut until Wednesday following arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 21.

Morant, meanwhile, was held to 16 points. The 20-year-old had just three points at halftime.

The Pelicans were also without starting veteran center Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) and reserve center Jahlil Okafor (lower back soreness).

New Orleans improved to 17-27, while Memphis dropped to 20-23.

Notable Performances

NO G Jrue Holiday: 36 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block

NO F Brandon Ingram: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks

NO F Nicolo Melli: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

NO G Lonzo Ball: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

MEM G Dillon Brooks: 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

MEM F Jaren Jackson Jr.: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

MEM G Ja Morant: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

MEM C Jonas Valanciunas: 14 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

What's Next?

Both teams return to action on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies will begin an away back-to-back against the Boston Celtics, and the Pelicans will begin a three-game home-stand against the San Antonio Spurs.