Bronny James Features, Zaire Wade Sits as Sierra Canyon Loses to Paul VI

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James was held scoreless and Zaire Wade did not play, as Sierra Canyon fell 70-62 in a Hoophall Classic matchup against Paul VI on Monday.

4-star guard Trevor Keels scored a game-high 24 points and Duke commit Jeremy Roach added 16 points for Paul VI, which pulled away late in front of a raucous crowd that included LeBron James, who was in attendance despite the Los Angeles Lakers being scheduled to play the Boston Celtics later Monday.

What he saw was a mostly disappointing performance from Sierra Canyon, which had four players in double figures but could not get much from its role players. Bronny James finished without a point in his 13 minutes, adding one rebound and a turnover while committing three fouls.

Shy Odom, who had a starring role in Saturday's win over Dominican High School, did not attempt a shot or record any counting stats in his 14 minutes of play.

Sierra Canyon was led by BJ Boston's 20 points, but he turned the ball over five times and shot 8-of-17 from the floor. Ziaire Williams added 15 points while contributing three steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Harold Yu (12 points) and Amari Bailey (10 points) were also in double figures.

The loss moves Sierra Canyon to 18-3 on the season, including a 4-3 record in the Trailblazers' last seven games. They'll be back on the floor Thursday against Windward in what should be a bounce-back opportunity.