Astros Rumors: Eduardo Perez Drawing Interest for HOU's Manager Job

GAIL BURTON/Associated Press

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in Eduardo Perez as a candidate to become the new manager, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

Perez is currently an analyst for ESPN after a 13-year career in the majors as a player.

The Astros must find a new manager less than a month before the start of spring training after A.J. Hinch was fired last week following a sign-stealing scandal. Bench coach Joe Espada was named interim manager, but the team is looking for a permanent replacement.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran also lost their jobs due to their involvement with the team in 2017.

"This is very unique. This is something not any of us have seen," Perez said about the scandal, per Danny Abriano of SNY. "...I believe it's more widespread. But at the same time, this could be the examples that are being made of that let everyone know. If you're doing something, if you're planning on doing something, shut it down and shut it down quickly."

While Perez was a finalist for the Mets job last time around, he reportedly hasn't been contacted since the role opened back up, per Abriano.

The 50-year-old has experience with the Astros, working as the bench coach in 2013. He was also a hitting coach for the Marlins in 2011-12 and has managed teams in Puerto Rico and in the World Baseball Classic. The rest of his post-playing career has mostly been as an analyst for ESPN from 2006-10 and then again from 2014 until now.

Houston needs someone who can steady the ship after the latest scandal, although the talent is still there after winning 311 regular-season games over the past three seasons combined.