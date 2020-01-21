2020 MLB Hall of Fame Class: Breaking Down Resumes of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker

1 of 6

Though Derek Jeter fell just one vote shy of becoming only the second player to gain unanimous entry into the Hall of Fame, that he even came close speaks volumes.

Longtime closer Mariano Rivera became the first to receive 100 percent of the vote just last year. Of course, Rivera played with Jeter for all but one season of Jeter's 20-year career from 1995 to 2014. Along the way, the two played in 16 postseasons and won five World Series rings.

Jeter earned his rings with a .308 average and a record-setting 200 hits in the playoffs. His brightest moment came in the 2000 World Series, when he won the MVP on the strength of a .409 average.

In his regular-season career, Jeter moonlighted as a slugger (260 home runs) and base stealer (358 stolen bases), but he primarily formed his offensive legacy as a proficient hitter. He's one of only five players to ever compile a .310 batting average while also topping 12,000 career plate appearances. His 3,465 hits landed him sixth on the all-time list.

If there's a flaw in Jeter's Hall of Fame resume, it's that his defensive stats undercut the reputation he garnered as a five-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop. Notably, his minus-152 defensive runs saved is the worst mark ever recorded.

Nevertheless, wins above replacement calculations by both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs still rate Jeter as an all-time great. Among shortstops, he ranks ninth with 72.4 rWAR and sixth with 73.1 fWAR.