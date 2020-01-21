Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 24 EPL Predictions

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Liverpool's long unbeaten run and Arsenal's fading hopes for a top-four finish are both focuses of attention during Week 24 of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Chelsea can get their top-four bid back on track and all but end the Gunners' slim chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blues host their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with Arsenal 11 points adrift of fourth spot.

Both teams are coming off disappointing results. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sheffield United on Saturday, while Chelsea lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United.

Other results meant the Blues stayed fourth, but head coach Frank Lampard will expect his team to return to winning ways against an Arsenal squad still struggling for consistency under Mikel Arteta.

The other highlight of the midweek fixtures is Liverpool's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday has put the Reds 16 points clear at the top and seemingly destined to end a 30-year wait for a top-flight title.

Liverpool are also unbeaten this season, having dropped points just once, in a 1-1 draw with United in October. However, Wolves are a tough and resourceful team adept at striking on the counter.

In-form striker Raul Jimenez scored twice during Saturday's 3-2 comeback win over Southampton, and he is a player capable of upsetting the Reds' bid for an unbeaten campaign.

Week 24 Fixtures (Schedule and Predictions)

Tuesday, January 21

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (1-0)

Aston Villa vs. Watford: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (2-1)

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (1-1)

Everton vs. Newcastle United: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (2-0)

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (1-2)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-0)

Wednesday, January 22

Leicester City vs. West Ham United: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2, (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs, Norwich City: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (2-1)

Manchester United vs. Burnley: 8:15 p.m. GMT/3:15 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (3-1)

Thursday, January 23

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (2-1)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, NBC Sports Gold

Chelsea to Continue Arsenal's Barren Run

Arteta has earned plaudits for the way he's encouraged more energy from Arsenal. Yet for all the evidence of improved application and a more secure team shape, results are eluding him.

He's on a run of just one win in five league matches since taking charge. His sole defeat was at home to Chelsea on December 29. It was a game in which the Gunners visibly ran out of steam and allowed the Blues to come back thanks to goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.

Neither player was able to get on track against the Magpies, leaving Lampard to talk up the need to strengthen Chelsea's attack during the January transfer window, per Jason Mellor of the Telegraph.

The Blues boss has even praised the qualities of Paris Saint-Germain record goalscorer Edinson Cavani:

The Uruguayan wants out of the French capital and would add experience and greater firepower to Chelsea's young forward line:

In the meantime, Abraham will naturally be keen to get back among the goals. Arsenal may struggle to keep pace given how out of form Alexandre Lacazette is.

The Frenchman last scored a league goal away from home "over a year ago, in a 2-1 win at relegation-bound Huddersfield," according to BT Sport. He hasn't found the net in any competition since he scored against Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League in December.

It's hardly a recipe for success for a player expected to carry the goalscoring load while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended for two more games. The lack of a cutting edge will ultimately doom Arsenal in west London.

Wolves Have Formula to Upset Liverpool

Wolves are masters of soaking up pressure and breaking at pace. Nuno Espirito Santo's team won't look to own the ball against Liverpool and leave themselves open to the Reds' own counters.

Instead, the hosts will challenge the leaders to play through them at Molineux. Bossing possession isn't necessarily the forte of a team built to strike suddenly through the prolific front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Any turnover in possession will be punished by a Wolves side with ample firepower up top. Jimenez is a complete No. 9, scoring for fun and technically proficient enough to bring others into play.

Jimenez's vision, along with the pace and power of winger Adama Traore, can give Nuno's men the edge in a tight game.

Victory over United put the title firmly in Liverpool's grasp. It was an intense occasion against the old enemy, and an emotional letdown seems inevitable, with Wolves more than capable of taking advantage.