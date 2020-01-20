Donny van de Beek Plays Down Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: 'Nothing Is Official'

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has dismissed rumours he has agreed to move to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Van de Beek has been frequently linked with a move to Los Blancos, having developed into one of the best players in the Eredivisie.

Speculation about a possible move was ramped up recently, when De Telegraaf (h/t AS) reported a deal is in place that'll see the Dutchman transfer to Madrid at the end of the season for a fee of €55 million (£47 million).

When asked about those reports, Van de Beek dismissed the suggestion that transfer talks were that far advanced, per James Westwood of Goal.

"Nothing is official [with Real Madrid]," he said. "There is no contract. That is the situation. That has not changed throughout the season."

Van de Beek was also asked on whether he would need to make a choice between Madrid or Ajax. "I don't want to choose," he added. "Both are great clubs, but as I said before, Ajax is also a great club. Therefore, there is nothing to choose from. Everything would be very good."

The 22-year-old was speaking after his team got the better of Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Van de Beek opened the scoring with this goal in the 2-1 win for his side:

In addition to Real Madrid, Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, per Mark Ogden of ESPN. However, he has already said this month that he has no interest in leaving the Amsterdam giants before the end of the campaign.

It would be a surprise if Van de Beek remained at Ajax beyond this season, though, as it appears some of the wealthiest clubs in the world are circling in pursuit of his signature.

Van de Beek has been one of the most consistent goalscoring midfielders in European football. Squawka Football summed up how productive the Ajax star is:

Madrid are blessed with quality in midfield, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Federico Valverde all fighting for places in the team currently.

Earlier in the season, Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid said he's unsure where Van de Beek would fit in:

While he may not be as technically gifted as a number of his Ajax counterparts, Van de Beek times runs into the area brilliantly and is a finisher when he gets opportunities.

Madrid lack that kind of goalscoring thrust from the centre of the park, as talented as the crop of midfielders they have is. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if manager Zinedine Zidane was pushing to bring in a player in the mould of the Netherlands international.