Super Bowl 2020: Opening Odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs, Top Prop Bets History

Everybody has their reason for watching the Super Bowl. Maybe you love football. Or maybe it's the funny commercials. Perhaps it's even the halftime show.

For bettors, the reason to watch the Super Bowl is the wide array of available prop bets.

There are going to be bets to place on nearly every aspect of Super Bowl LIV, which will take place in Miami on Feb. 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will both be looking to end championship droughts. The Chiefs last won the Super Bowl in their last appearance in the 1969 season, while the 49ers' last title victory came in the 1994 campaign.

With the matchup set, here's a look at the info for this year's contest, followed by some strong prop bets to potentially make based on past Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 53.5 points

Prop Bet History

National Anthem

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Not all Super Bowl bets have to do with the teams or players. You can start by betting on the national anthem, which will be performed by pop sensation Demi Lovato this year.

According to the odds at Bovada, the opening over/under line for the length of Lovato's anthem performance has been set at one minute, 59 seconds. That seems about standard for a national anthem performance, especially considering Gladys Knight's version took 2:01 at Super Bowl LIII.

Luckily for bettors, USA Today's For The Win has already dug up the statistics on Lovato's past renditions at sporting events. Her last one came at the 2017 Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match, and it clocked in at 2:11. However, that was the only one to take longer than 1:59, as her performances at a 2008 Cowboys-Seahawks game, Game 5 of the 2011 World Series and Game 4 of the 2015 World Series were all under.

But perhaps Lovato is taking longer now she's gained more popularity. So, it seems it might be the wise bet for the singer to take at least two minutes on this performance.

Coin Toss

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Another pre-kickoff Super Bowl bet features the opening coin toss. Will it land on heads or tails?

According to TheLines.com, the coin toss has resulted in tails in 28 of the 53 Super Bowls, which is 53 percent of the time. So, naturally, this is something that could truly go either way.

But the coin toss has been streaky in recent years. It landed on heads every year from 2009 to 2013, then resulted in tails every year from 2014 to 2017. Now, we're back on a run of heads, after it landed that way in each of the past two Super Bowls.

There are sure to be plenty of sportsbooks offering coin-toss bets leading up to the Super Bowl, with this always being one of the more popular prop bets to make for the big game.

Gatorade Shower

Elsa/Getty Images

Another prop bet that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years features the color of the celebratory Gatorade shower that will take place on the winning sideline near the end of the game.

Last year, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was doused in blue Gatorade. In 2018, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson received a yellow coating. And in 2016, Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak was hit with some orange Gatorade.

So, there will be quite a few options for this prop bet. And who knows what will fill the coolers in Miami this year?

There's also the potential for there to be no Gatorade shower. In 2017, Belichick evaded his players' attempted dousing. But no matter what happens, this is a fun prop bet to make that will add some extra excitement to the final moments of Super Bowl LIV.

Right now, Bovada has the odds of the shower being clear/water as the most likely scenario. But lime/green/yellow, orange, blue, red and purple are all choices.