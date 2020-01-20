49ers' George Kittle Wears Autographed Shirt Featuring Shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Nobody can doubt how much George Kittle loves quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LIV after they defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, and the 49ers tight end celebrated by wearing a T-shirt featuring a shirtless Garoppolo:

Kittle entertained Niners Nation with the gesture, including running back Matt Breida:

Garoppolo and Kittle only connected once against the Packers for 19 yards, but the duo was prolific during the regular season. Kittle led all San Francisco receivers with 1,053 yards and five touchdowns on 85 catches across 14 games.

The 49ers will face with Kansas City Chiefs—who defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC title game earlier Sunday—in Super Bowl LIV at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2.