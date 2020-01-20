Video: Richard Sherman's Mother Beverly Hypes 49ers CB After Game-Sealing INT

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Even Richard Sherman's mother, Beverly Sherman, knew it wasn't a good idea to test the San Francisco 49ers cornerback deep more than once in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

"They tried my baby once, but you won't get him twice," she said in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson following San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. "Best believe it."

Green Bay did beat Sherman once when Davante Adams spun him around and went deep. However, Sherman notched the game-clinching interception with the home team protecting a sizable lead in the fourth quarter.

Sherman has overcome plenty during his career, including a torn Achilles and the Seattle Seahawks releasing him following seven seasons that included a Super Bowl title.

He was clearly emotional when he was celebrating the next step in his journey, a Super Bowl appearance with the second team of his career.

Sherman also finished with an interception in the divisional round win over the Minnesota Vikings but now has to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

As Beverley Sherman would say, they better not test him twice.