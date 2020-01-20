Video: Richard Sherman's Mother Beverly Hypes 49ers CB After Game-Sealing INT

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Even Richard Sherman's mother, Beverly Sherman, knew it wasn't a good idea to test the San Francisco 49ers cornerback deep more than once in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

"They tried my baby once, but you won't get him twice," she said in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson following San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. "Best believe it."

Green Bay did beat Sherman once when Davante Adams spun him around and went deep. However, Sherman notched the game-clinching interception with the home team protecting a sizable lead in the fourth quarter.

Sherman has overcome plenty during his career, including a torn Achilles and the Seattle Seahawks releasing him following seven seasons that included a Super Bowl title.

He was clearly emotional when he was celebrating the next step in his journey, a Super Bowl appearance with the second team of his career.

Sherman also finished with an interception in the divisional round win over the Minnesota Vikings but now has to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

As Beverley Sherman would say, they better not test him twice.

Related

    Anquan Boldin Explains Inspiration Behind Justice Reform in Powerful Video

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Anquan Boldin Explains Inspiration Behind Justice Reform in Powerful Video

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Super Bowl LIV Odds as Close as It Gets

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Super Bowl LIV Odds as Close as It Gets

    Covers.com
    via Covers.com

    Ex-NFL CB Revis and Sherman Go Back-And-Forth on Twitter 🍿

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Ex-NFL CB Revis and Sherman Go Back-And-Forth on Twitter 🍿

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Super Bowl 54 is going to be speed vs. bleed

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report