5-Star G Jalen Green Denies Pro Basketball Rumors: 'I Am Going to College'

Jalen Green, a 5-star combo guard for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, denied the rumors that he was considering skipping school and going pro.

"I've been seeing that, and I want to let everyone know that, that is not an option," Green said Sunday about turning professional next season, per Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "I'm considering college only. I've been looking at things saying I'm going pro, but that's not the case, I am going to college."

That's good news for the college teams recruiting him. Green is considered the No. 3 prospect overall in the class of 2020, the No. 2 combo guard and the No. 2 player in the state of California, per 247Sports' composite ratings.

The 6'5" and 170-pound guard has visited Auburn, Florida State, Memphis, Oregon and USC, and said Sunday he expects to make a decision sometime in the spring.

"It's not going to be too late after the season," he said. "I don't want to say a certain time, because I don't want to give it away but it should be right after the season."

Green's comments came after he put up 26 points, five rebounds and five assists at the Hoophall Classic on Sunday, showcasing the talent that makes him one of the elite high school prospects in the nation.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports broke down Green's game in his scouting report:

"Good length for a shooting guard who can handle. Plays with long strides. Needs to develop strength and put on some weight. Slasher with elusiveness and wiggle. Finishes above the rim and can make tough shots. A threat to score from deep as well. Effective going either direction, and has a nice pull-up jumper going left. Can distribute, but scoring is his forte. Potential to be a good defender and rebounder with his length, athleticism and motor. Projects as an NBA lottery pick."

There's little doubt that Green will be playing professionally in the future, given his exceptional athleticism and growing skill set. It just won't be next season.