Pro Bowl 2020: Date, Kickoff Time, Format, AFC, NFC Rosters and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Don't worry, NFL fans. Even though the Super Bowl isn't until Feb. 2, there will still be football to watch this Sunday.

That's because some of the top players from around the NFL will take part in the 2020 Pro Bowl, the league's annual all-star game set to take place in Orlando, Florida. While players from the two teams in Super Bowl LIV (the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers) won't participate, there still should be a lot of superstars in this year's contest.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Pro Bowl.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando

TV: ESPN and ABC

Format

For the fourth straight year, the Pro Bowl will stick with an AFC vs. NFC format. The NFL had switched to a draft format from 2014-16, before deciding to return to the traditional matchup between the two conferences in 2017.

This will also be the fourth straight season that the Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando. The game used to always take place at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, but it has been in Florida every year since 2017.

Each conference will have two legends captains. For the AFC, it will be Terrell Davis and Bruce Smith. The NFC will have Michael Vick and Darrell Green.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which has been part of the week every year since 2017, will take place on Thursday.

Pro Bowl Rosters (Subject to Change)

Note: Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not be playing in the Pro Bowl as they prepare for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2. More replacement players will be named this week.

* indicates starter

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Running Backs: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replacement); DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (injured); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Defense

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replacement); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals

Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots (injured); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl)

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running Backs: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Wide receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tight ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Tackles: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles (injury); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replacement)

Centers: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (injured); Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replacement)

Safeties: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears



Special Teams

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles

Roster Breakdown

The Ravens went 14-2 during the regular season, which included winning a franchise-record 12 consecutive games to end the year. It was their first 14-win season in franchise history, and they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time.

However, Baltimore's season had a disappointing conclusion, as it lost to Tennessee at home in the Divisional Round in its first playoff game of the year.

It was still a remarkable season for the Ravens, which has been reflected in the Pro Bowl rosters. They have 13 players representing the AFC, the most of any team this season. That includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will likely be the winner of the NFL MVP Award.

Of Baltimore's 13 Pro Bowl players, 12 were on the initial roster, which tied an NFL record.

In the NFC, the Saints lead the way with seven Pro Bowl representatives. New Orleans went 13-3 during the regular season, but it lost at home to Minnesota in the Wild Card Round.

The Chiefs ranked third in the NFL with six players named to the Pro Bowl. Of course, none of them will be heading to Orlando as they prepare to face the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

One notable omission from the Pro Bowl rosters was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has been named to the AFC 14 times in his career, tied for the most selections to the game in NFL history. However, it's possible that Brady could be named as a replacement, as Mahomes won't be playing in the game.