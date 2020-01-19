Chiefs' Chris Jones Active vs. Titans in AFC Championship Despite Calf Injury

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Despite pessimism regarding the status of his injured calf, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will be active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported Jones will be in the lineup after testing the calf injury, which kept him out of last week's win over the Houston Texans.

Jones, 25, recorded 36 tackles and nine sacks during the regular season and was one of the most vital members of the Kansas City defense. While it's unclear if he will be on a snap count, Jones' presence will vastly increase the chances of the Chiefs slowing down Derrick Henry.

For most of the week, it appeared unlikely Jones would suit up. He was limited in practices, and he seemed like a true game-time decision when speaking to the media.

"I'm still day-to-day," Jones told reporters Friday. "Just exhausting all resources with [head athletic trainer] Rick [Burkholder], the training staff and just continue to build up to Sunday to see how it feels."

Henry has rushed for 377 yards through two playoff games, becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 170 yards in consecutive postseason contests. The Titans running back has been so singularly dominant that Ryan Tannehill hasn't needed to top 100 yards passing in wins over the Patriots and Ravens.

Jones being part of the active roster is a promising sign, but it's his actual activity level that will help determine the AFC champion.