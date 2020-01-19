Philip Rivers Discusses Moving from San Diego to Florida amid Rumors on Future

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has "permanently" moved his family from San Diego to Florida, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

"What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said.

Rivers has spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Chargers but is set to enter free agency this offseason.

After the two sides failed to agree to an extension over the past year, the 38-year-old acknowledged his future with the team could be out of his hands.

"It's not solely going to be my decision," Rivers said in December, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. "That's where I think that uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see."

He then said after the season that he would be willing to play for a new team in 2020, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Los Angeles struggled overall in 2019 with a 5-11 record, while Rivers had one of his worst seasons in a decade. The quarterback threw 20 interceptions to go with just 23 touchdown passes, his fewest since 2007.

The organization could try to find a replacement at the position, either with internal candidates like Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick or external options in free agency.

Meanwhile, Rivers had lived in San Diego since being drafted by the franchise in 2004. When the team moved to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, the quarterback remained where he was and commuted to the squad's practice facility.

After 16 years in the city, he is now moving out of state as his NFL future remains a major question mark.