NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers' Myles Turner, Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Intrigue Execs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2020

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner stands on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Pacers won 115-104. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

While it's unclear if either player will be available before Feb. 6's NBA trade deadline, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie have drawn interest from opposing teams.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the roster compositions in Indiana and Brooklyn could lead to the teams exploring the trade market.

Turner and Domantas Sabonis have learned to play next to one another but remain an awkward long-term fit for the Pacers. Dinwiddie has been a borderline All-Star this season but has seen his scoring opportunities dwindle after Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

