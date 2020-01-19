NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers' Myles Turner, Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Intrigue Execs

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

While it's unclear if either player will be available before Feb. 6's NBA trade deadline, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie have drawn interest from opposing teams.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported the roster compositions in Indiana and Brooklyn could lead to the teams exploring the trade market.

Turner and Domantas Sabonis have learned to play next to one another but remain an awkward long-term fit for the Pacers. Dinwiddie has been a borderline All-Star this season but has seen his scoring opportunities dwindle after Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup.

