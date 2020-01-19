Fixing WWE Raw and SmackDown's Worst Booking Decisions for the Week of Jan. 19

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's WWE Raw and SmackDown episodes featured some fun segments and great matches, but both shows had a few weak points management could have prevented with a few simple changes.

Surprisingly, the feud between Rusev and Bobby Lashley was not one of the worst things we saw. Their match on Raw was decent, and the storyline progressed in a logical way when Rusev and Liv Morgan challenged Lashley and Lana to a mixed tag team match.

We also saw Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy put on another awesome performance, and the fistfight that closed the show was better than expected thanks to some creative spots.

On SmackDown, we saw the returning John Morrison pick up a win over Big E, and Kane helped Daniel Bryan finally get the better of The Fiend.

Those were the highlights. Let's take a look at what could have been done better.