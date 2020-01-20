Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2020: East vs. West List and Top Highlights

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl returns to Arlington's AT&T Stadium at the end of January with plenty of top high school football players still looking to prove their worth to scouts and hopefully land on a college football team.

While a number of players making their way to Texas have already made their college decisions, the Blue-Grey Bowl will feature more than a handful who have remained on college radars without getting an offer.

This won't be the last opportunity for the high schoolers to prove their worth, but the stage should provide them with an opportunity to make a lasting statement before programs regroup for spring camp.

Former NFL players Seneca Wallace, Mark McMillian and Chris Taylor are among those on the East and West team coaching staffs.

The full rosters are available on the Blue-Grey Bowl's official website.

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

East vs. West, Jan 20, 7 p.m. ET, WatchESPN

Top Talent Highlights

Kade Renfro, QB, Ole Miss