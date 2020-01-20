Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2020: East vs. West List and Top Highlights

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2020: East vs. West List and Top HighlightsJanuary 20, 2020
The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl returns to Arlington's AT&T Stadium at the end of January with plenty of top high school football players still looking to prove their worth to scouts and hopefully land on a college football team.
While a number of players making their way to Texas have already made their college decisions, the Blue-Grey Bowl will feature more than a handful who have remained on college radars without getting an offer.
This won't be the last opportunity for the high schoolers to prove their worth, but the stage should provide them with an opportunity to make a lasting statement before programs regroup for spring camp.
Former NFL players Seneca Wallace, Mark McMillian and Chris Taylor are among those on the East and West team coaching staffs.
The full rosters are available on the Blue-Grey Bowl's official website.
Blue-Grey All-American Bowl
East vs. West, Jan 20, 7 p.m. ET, WatchESPN
Top Talent Highlights
Kade Renfro, QB, Ole Miss
A three-star, pro-style quarterback from Stephenville, Texas, Kade Renfro will join Ole Miss and its new head coach, Lane Kiffin, in Oxford, Mississippi next season.
The 6'3", 189-pound commit had offers from Florida State and UCF before settling on the Rebels. 247Sports.com has compared him to Michigan State's Brian Lewerke with an ability to perform designed runs and show off his arm strength.
Renfro passed for 2,372 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a senior with Stephenville High School.
Deuce Hogan, QB, Iowa
Another three-star, pro-style quarterback from Texas, Deuce Hogan had offers pouring in from across the nation as Baylor, Boston College, Colorado and Georgia all looked to sign the Faith Christian High School product.
In the end, though, Iowa was able to land his commitment as the only quarterback in the Hawkeyes' 2020 class.
Hogan threw for 2,262 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. He took a massive step forward from his junior season in both yards (1,514) and touchdowns (18) while keeping his turnover numbers stagnant.
Parker Lewis, K, USC
Parker Lewis stands out on this list not just because of his leg—he's the seventh-best kicker in the nation, per 247Sports.com—but also because he's one of the few class of 2020 members to already enroll and get settled on campus.
The Scottsdale, Arizona native got to chose between two of the Pac 12's premier schools in USC and Arizona. He chose to join the Trojans where he'll have plenty of competition waiting for him as Southern California has three kickers set to return next season as upperclassmen.
Tyler Bailey, C, Undecided
Tyler Bailey is one of the few Blue-Grey Bowl participants who remains undecided on the college offers available to him.
The 6'4", 280-pound center, ranked 16th nationally at his position by 247Sports.com, originally committed to TCU before changes on the Horned Frogs' coaching staff led him to reopen his recruitment.
Houston, LSU, Missouri and TCU are still in the mix, and Bailey will be one to watch in the coming weeks.
DJ Uiagalelei named Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year