No. 11 Louisville Upsets Cassius Stanley, No. 3 Duke 79-73 in ACC Action

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

A battle of two of the ACC's best teams went No. 11 Louisville's way as the Cardinals defeated the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils 79-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Freshman guard David Johnson scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for the Cardinals, who never trailed after the opening 3:03.

Duke freshman guard Cassius Stanley paced his team with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow freshman Matthew Hurt added 16 points for the Blue Devils.

Louisville led 25-10 in the first half, but Duke slowly crept back and even tied the game on multiple occasions in the second half.

The Cardinals retook the lead and held a 73-70 edge with 3:11 remaining following two Dwayne Sutton free throws. The Blue Devils had four possessions to get within one or tie the game, but they came up empty each time, and six late Louisville points sealed the win.

Louisville pulled off the upset win despite leading scorer Jordan Nwora having an off night with just six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The Cardinals (15-3 overall, 6-1 ACC) are tied with Florida State atop the conference, while Duke (15-3, 5-2 ACC) fell to third.

Louisville has won four straight games after losing to FSU 78-65 on Jan. 4.

The Blue Devils lost their second straight game after being taken down by the Clemson Tigers 79-72 last Tuesday behind 47 combined points from Aamir Simms and Tevin Mack. The defeat marked their second loss to an unranked opponent this year after falling to Stephen F. Austin 85-83 in overtime in November.

Notable Performances

Louisville F Jordan Nwora: 6 PTS, 8 REB

Louisville F Dwayne Sutton: 13 PTS, 5 REB

Louisville G David Johnson: 19 PTS, 7 AST

Duke C Vernon Carey Jr.: 12 PTS, 6 REB

Duke F Matthew Hurt: 16 PTS

Duke G Cassius Stanley: 24 PTS, 11 REB

What's Next?

Duke will stay home to face Miami on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Louisville will host Georgia Tech at KFC Yum Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.