J.D. Martinez Confident Red Sox Will Be Cleared in MLB's Cheating Investigation

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez said Saturday he's confident the club will be cleared by MLB's investigation into the alleged illegal use of its video replay room during the 2018 season.

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported in early January some Red Sox players "visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using" in 2018, and the league launched a probe based on the reporting.

NESN provided Martinez's comments on the matter:

