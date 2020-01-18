No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Butler Upset by Unranked Opponents on the Road

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The upsets seen in 2019-20 college basketball season continued Saturday.

No. 5 Butler and No. 4 Auburn both fell shortly after No. 2 Baylor narrowly avoided a loss to an Oklahoma State team that entered the game on a four-game losing streak. Each of the losses came on the road against unranked teams.

With Butler and Auburn losing, top-five teams have lost to an unranked opponent 14 times this season already.

Here is a full rundown of the upsets that occurred Saturday, along with an in-depth look at how the underdog managed to prevail in each instance.

DePaul 79, Butler 66

One of the most impressive upset wins of the day belonged to the DePaul Blue Demons, who crushed the No. 5 Butler Bulldogs 79-66 despite having lost each of their first four Big East games this season.

Butler was 3-1 in Big East play and 15-2 overall, with its only losses coming against Baylor and Seton Hall. The Bulldogs did show some deficiencies in a 78-70 loss to Seton Hall their last time out, though, which may have provided DePaul with the opening it needed.

The Blue Devils jumped on the Bulldogs early and held a 10-point lead at halftime thanks to a three-pointer at the buzzer by forward Romeo Weems:

DePaul continued to pour it on throughout the second half and held the advantage both in terms of the score and highlight-reel plays, including this monster jam by forward Jaylen Butz:

The true star of the game for DePaul was NBA draft prospect Paul Reed, who was head and shoulders above the rest with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds.

The Blue Devils also locked down the Bulldogs defensively by allowing them to shoot just 40.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. By contrast, DePaul shot 47.7 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from beyond the arc.

DePaul also held Butler's leading scorer, Kamar Baldwin, in check. While Baldwin did lead the Bulldogs with 16 points, he went just 6-of-16 from the field.

With a conference win finally under its belt and a 13-5 overall record to its credit, DePaul will look to continue to roll Wednesday against No. 25 Creighton, while Butler will attempt to get back on track against No. 14 Villanova on Tuesday.

Florida 69, Auburn 47

While DePaul outclassed Butler for much of their game, the margin was even greater in Florida's 69-47 trouncing of No. 4 Auburn.

The Tigers had only one player, Danjel Purifoy, reach double figures in scoring and could not find their offensive rhythm all game long, as they shot a season-worst 25.5 percent from the field, including 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) from long range.

Florida shot a red-hot 50.0 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from deep, and it was led by forward Omar Payne, who paced all scorers with 19 points and added 11 rebounds in a double-double performance.

The Tigers have now lost two games in a row after starting the season 15-0, as they fell 83-64 to Alabama in their previous outing.

Saturday marked a second consecutive poor offensive performance that resulted in a loss by 19 points or more, and Jake Weese of the Auburn Plainsman provided a look at what went wrong for the Tigers:

While Auburn went 8-of-11 underneath the basket, it shot just 1-of-17 from the top of the circle, which gave Florida a massive advantage.

The Gators improved to 12-5 with the win and have now won five of their past six games. They are also a factor in the SEC with a 4-1 conference record.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium noted that Florida could be a dangerous team come tournament time, especially because of Payne's play:

Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. shot just 4-of-14 from the field for Florida, but he ended up with 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. He played a major role in the Gators dominating Auburn 44-29 on the glass as well.

Purifoy led Auburn with just 10 points, and Austin Wiley, who went 4-of-10 from the field for nine points, was the only Tigers player to make at least 40 percent of their shots.

Auburn will have a chance to snap out of its slump Wednesday when it hosts unranked South Carolina, while Florida will go up against LSU in a road clash Tuesday.