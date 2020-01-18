Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson Discusses Ejection for Slapping Jae Crowder's Butt

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson said he'll reach out to the National Basketball Players Association to appeal the technical foul he received for slapping Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder on the butt, which led to his ejection from Friday night's game.

"So, we have a history, and it was just a little competitive spirit. [The officials] might have taken it the wrong way because they may have forgotten we were teammates," Thompson told reporters before adding he's "definitely calling [the players' association] to appeal that."

Crowder reacted to the slap by turning and looking toward an official, which may have played a role in the Cavs star's second technical of the contest.

It marked Thompson's first two technical fouls of the 2019-20 NBA season and the first ejection of his nine-year pro career.

Crowder, who also received a tech during an earlier interaction with the Cavaliers post player, spent the first half of the 2017-18 campaign alongside Thompson in Cleveland.

"A lot of barking and no bite. We will leave it at that," Crowder said.

The Grizzlies scored a 113-109 victory.

Crowder recorded nine points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes, while Thompson tallied three points and eight boards in 25 minutes.

Related

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Breaking down Doncic's tricks that get him to the rim

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Luka Dominates in the Paint

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Having PG and Kawhi isn't enough to take home a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Clippers Go All-In at the Deadline?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Untouchable Players at the Trade Deadline 🙅‍♂️

    The player on every team nearly guaranteed to stay put

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Untouchable Players at the Trade Deadline 🙅‍♂️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    KAT Says He's Committed to Timberwolves Despite Trade Rumors

    'I'm here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. ... I'm not worried about all that nonsense'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KAT Says He's Committed to Timberwolves Despite Trade Rumors

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report