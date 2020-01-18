Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson Discusses Ejection for Slapping Jae Crowder's Butt

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson said he'll reach out to the National Basketball Players Association to appeal the technical foul he received for slapping Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder on the butt, which led to his ejection from Friday night's game.

"So, we have a history, and it was just a little competitive spirit. [The officials] might have taken it the wrong way because they may have forgotten we were teammates," Thompson told reporters before adding he's "definitely calling [the players' association] to appeal that."

Crowder reacted to the slap by turning and looking toward an official, which may have played a role in the Cavs star's second technical of the contest.

It marked Thompson's first two technical fouls of the 2019-20 NBA season and the first ejection of his nine-year pro career.

Crowder, who also received a tech during an earlier interaction with the Cavaliers post player, spent the first half of the 2017-18 campaign alongside Thompson in Cleveland.

"A lot of barking and no bite. We will leave it at that," Crowder said.

The Grizzlies scored a 113-109 victory.

Crowder recorded nine points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes, while Thompson tallied three points and eight boards in 25 minutes.